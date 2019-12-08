Titus O'Neil, Natalya, and Mojo Rawley were at today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts game in Tampa to help promote WrestleMania 36.

WWE's biggest show of the year will be at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, Big Show and Mandy Rose were at today's New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium. The duo was there for WWE to celebrate Kid's Day and meet the fans.