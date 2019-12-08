Titus O'Neil, Natalya, and Mojo Rawley were at today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts game in Tampa to help promote WrestleMania 36.
WWE's biggest show of the year will be at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, 2020.
Meanwhile, Big Show and Mandy Rose were at today's New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium. The duo was there for WWE to celebrate Kid's Day and meet the fans.
Awesome afternoon at the @Buccaneers game with @TitusONeilWWE @MojoRawleyWWE ... talking all roads that lead to #WrestleMania36! pic.twitter.com/0agknxtzz5— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 8, 2019
Thank you @brianfordjr and the @Buccaneers for the Hospitality today with our @WWE Family @NatbyNature and @MojoRawleyWWE to promote @WrestleMania 36 coming to @RJStadium April 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZInYehEkVS— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 8, 2019
Video: WWE's @TitusONeilWWE talks about Wrestlemania XXXVI coming to Raymond James Stadium in April and why he's proud to call Tampa home. pic.twitter.com/M8hDXiSgyJ— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2019
.@TitusONeilWWE has a message for the Krewe!#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/IQm0beSoBZ— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 8, 2019
.@WWETheBigShow + @WWE_MandyRose in the house. @WWE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oZwjRdID8Z— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2019