It looks like WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos was working on a secret wrestling-related project on Monday.

As seen below, the AfterBuzz CEO made an Instagram post with WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville and WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. They were working in a ring at the Knox Pro school owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

"Secret project. My #nwo fam always there. Congrats to my friend @realxpac on his induction today! Thnx @sonyadevillewwe & thnx @rikishi for the ring time! #wwe #halloffame," Menounos wrote.

The video features Menounos and Deville thanking Rikishi for the ring. Deville indicated that Menounos is returning to the ring as she said, "She's gonna do great!"

Menounos has appeared on WWE TV several times over the years, and has wrestled a few matches. Her biggest match came at WrestleMania 28 in 2012 as she teamed with Kelly Kelly to defeat Eve Torres and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

There's no word yet on if Menounos is returning to the ring for WWE, but stay tuned for updates. You can see her full IG post below: