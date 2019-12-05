- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- WWE will be returning to South Africa in April and May 2020. Superstars advertised include Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, The OC, Ricochet, and Aleister Black. Below is the full announcement on the tour:

WWE LIVE returns to South Africa in 2020 WWE LIVE will return to South Africa in 2020 with events on Wednesday, April 29, at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town; Thursday, April 30, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban; Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg. Tickets for WWE LIVE South Africa will be available this Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. (local time) at www.computicket.com. An exclusive two-day pre-sale for Discovery Card holders will be available today at 9 a.m. (local time) at https://discovery.computicket.com. Fans attending WWE LIVE will see their favorite Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., Ricochet, Aleister Black and more. (Talent line-up subject to change). "We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed Live Events for our passionate fans in the region," said Stefan Kastenmuller, WWE Senior Vice President & General Manager, EMEA. "Fans can look forward to experiencing a night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories." Each week, WWE's flagship programming Raw and SmackDown air live in South Africa exclusively on SuperSport. SuperSport also airs WWE's monthly pay-per-view specials, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. WWE LIVE South Africa is promoted by Big Concerts in partnership with SuperSport, KFM 94.5, East Coast Radio, 947 and Channel 24. It will be the first WWE live event in Durban since Aug. 2013 and the first in Johannesburg and Cape Town since April 2018.

- As noted, Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy welcomed their son on Wednesday night. The birth was covered by People and the WWE website, revealing that the boy is named Bartholomew "Bartie" Kit Hardy. He was born weighing 8.6 pounds at 4:16am ET on Wednesday. Matt talked to People, and also gave them the first official shots from a new photo shoot.

"I've grown more excited with each new addition to our family, and Bartie was no exception. I was ecstatic to witness my son be born at home, and the love I already have for him is indescribable," Matt said. He added, "I'm immensely proud of my wife, Reby, for opting for an at-home, natural birth. She was a warrior!"

You can see the photos below:

Yes, another Hardy Boy !!!!

Read all about our newest addition in this @people exclusive !https://t.co/3D3mNUY549 pic.twitter.com/xu7sMmXsxL — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 4, 2019