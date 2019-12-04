Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have reportedly welcomed their third son.

Reby gave birth to the new Hardy baby boy some time last night, according to PWInsider.

As seen below, Matt tweeted around 4:45am ET and wrote what presumably are the initials of the new baby boy. He tweeted, "BKH."

The happy couple are receiving numerous congratulatory messages from fans and friends on social media.

Matt and Reby already have two sons together, Wolfgang and Maxel.

Below is Matt's full tweet along with Reby's baby bump Instagram photo from Monday of this week: