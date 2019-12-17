- Above is a new teaser for Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from WWE TLC and Daniel Bryan's return. As noted, Bryan returned at TLC and attacked WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt after Wyatt's win over The Miz. Bryan vs. The Fiend is expected to happen soon.

- WWE taped just one Main Event match on Monday in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Center. The following match took place:

* Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young

There's no word yet on what will air over the next two weeks of WWE Main Event as there is no live RAW event next Monday. It's possible that they air some sort of year in review show. You can read the match spoiler by clicking here.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter today and commented on how he has to get back to being true to what he is.

He wrote, "Terry Funk was middle-aged & crazy. I am middle-aged & #BROKEN inside. Gotta get back to being true to what I am."

Hardy worked last night's RAW Gauntlet Match to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, which did not end with a clear winner. Ricochet, who also participated in the match, responded to a Hardy tweet on the match and gave him praise.

Matt wrote, "Watch me in this Gauntlet Match on #RAW. Even though I've been doing this for 28 years, I'm still badass & I offer a unique brand of entertainment that very few can. #BROKENBrilliance"

Ricochet responded, "Was a honor being in there with you. Even got you to go back to your old spot monkey ways! Thank you"

Matt wrote back and called RAW's Superhero incredible. "My brother-love that I got to work with you last night. You are absolutely INCREDIBLE. In a perfect world (or a #BROKEN Universe) we'd have a lengthy rivalry. And yes, you brought out my Spot Monkey ADDDICCKKSHUUUNN, damn you! I'm so happy you've found success in The GREAT GAME," he said.

Hardy returned to WWE action a few weeks back and has lost all three matches he's been in. His WWE contract reportedly expires in February 2020. You can see the related tweets below:

