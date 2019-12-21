- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn.

- Carmella confirmed on Twitter that she and boyfriend Corey Graves filmed an episode of WWE Ride Along last night. Graves mentioned this during last night's SmackDown commentary. There's no word yet on when the episode will air on the WWE Network, but we will keep you updated.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to respond to WWE's tweet on the top 5 returns of the decade, which included The Hardy Boys. Matt thanked WWE for including he and brother Jeff Hardy, and said he knows they aren't currently considered to be top talents in the company.

"Thanks for the inclusion, @WWE. I know we aren't currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many," Matt wrote.

