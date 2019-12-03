As noted, Mauro Ranallo reportedly informed officials that he will be returning to work on this week's WWE NXT episode from Full Sail University.

In an update on Mauro's status, it was noted several days ago that he was said to be in "rough shape" following the Twitter debacle with Corey Graves, but word now is that he is doing better, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Ranallo is apparently feeling much better and was reportedly adamant that he wants to get back to work this week, and get back into the normal routine.

As we've noted, Mauro missed last Wednesday's NXT TV episode and last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view after Graves made two tweets criticizing his commentary during the recent "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. WWE blamed Mauro's absence on blowing his voice out after getting too excited during Takeover, and it was originally believed that he would be back last Wednesday, but he missed the show, and was replaced by Tom Phillips. It was said that Mauro was in "rough shape" as far as his mental health went. Mauro has been open about dealing with mental health issues in the past.

Mauro still has not returned to social media after de-activating his accounts last weekend on Survivor Series Sunday.