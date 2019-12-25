- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars receiving gifts.

- As noted, this week's taped RAW featured pre-recorded segments that saw R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Santa Claus win and lose the WWE 24/7 Title while running around New York City. The segments ended with Truth beginning his 25th reign with the strap. The man who was dressed as Santa was indie wrestler Bear Bronson, who was trained at the Create A Pro wrestling school owned by Curt Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck. For those who missed it, you can see those segments from RAW in the video below:

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Merry Christmas to the WWE Universe.

Vince wrote, "From the entire #WWE family (and all our Superstar Santas), Merry Christmas!"

You can see the full tweet with photos below: