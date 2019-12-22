- The above video is the latest from Asuka's YouTube channel, KanaChanTV. In the video, Asuka goes back to her hometown in Osaka, Japan.

- NXT star Mia Yim posted tonight about hanging with AEW star Leva Bates.

Yim tweeted photos and wrote:

Me: let's take a picture

@wrestlingleva: OK!

*Pulls out a Polaroid*

Lucha Sisters forever ??

#LuchaSisters

While the two were in Shine Wrestling, they were a tag team called The Lucha Sisters.

- Randy Orton went on Twitter to promote former WWE star Mark Jinrack's new restaurant, the Elephant and the Dove.

Orton tweeted, " My dude @MarcoCorleone23 is running a new restaurant in Syracuse! Vote for best new spot in town here! #elephantandthedove"