With 2020 almost here, Impact star Michael Elgin picked his favorite matches from the last decade.

Some of the matches he picked were with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, and Kevin Owens.

The former NJPW star tweeted, "Couldn't pick 10, but here is my fav 11 matches of the decade" along with the below list of matches:

* Vs Davey Richards (3/31/12)

* Vs Kevin Steen (WWE star Kevin Owens) (10/13/12)

* Vs Ishii (8/15/15)

* Vs Kenny omega (6/19/16)

* Vs Nakajima (8/13/16)

* Vs Naito (2/11/17)

* W/ Cobb vs Best Friends (11/20/18)

* Vs Aj Gray (5/12/19)

* Vs Rich Swann (5/17/19)

* Vs Sekimoto (8/24/19)

* Vs Brian Cage (12/7/19)

