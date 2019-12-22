Ever since he was a little kid, MJF has always been an entertainer. He always had aspirations to be a pro wrestler and a singer.

Speaking to News 12's Andrew Rappaport, AEW's MJF revisited his youth by going to his hometown of Plainview, Long Island. From football to choir, MJF let loose about his life before being the Salt of the Earth.

One of his memorable moments was appearing on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, singing "You Are My Sunshine" to a massive audience when he was six years old. This is something that he did for free, and he would appreciate it if the debt he was owed was paid.

"I got taken advantage of, to be honest," MJF stated. "I sang 'You Are My Sunshine' on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and I was not compensated for it. I want my money Rosie if you are watching this. I know you are, I know you follow me, I want my money back."

Besides being a singer, MJF shared his other dream job with Rosie. At first a moment for the audience to gloss over, MJF took it to heart.

"I told Rosie I would be a professional wrestler," MJF continued. "If you believe it, and you believe in it strongly, it is going to happen. A lot of people will say that it is hogwash, but that means those people don't believe in it firmly enough. There wasn't a day when I woke up, there wasn't a day where I went to sleep where I didn't go, 'I'm going to be a pro wrestler on TV.'"

If you haven't seen it, you can check out MJF's appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show below: