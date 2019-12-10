Major League Wrestling announced today that their return to Chicago has been rescheduled to April 18.

MLW: Intimidation Games will be at the Cicero Stadium, the same place it was last time.

The original date for the event was February 29. All current ticket holders will have their tickets honored for the new date.

While MLW hasn't announced a card yet, they did announce that the following stars are scheduled for the show:

* World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

* "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs

* Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Brian Pillman Jr.

* Salina de la Renta

* Low Ki

* The Dynasty

* Mance Warner

* Konnan

* Injustice