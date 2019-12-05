For the first time since 1948, the Opera Cup makes its return. Major League Wrestling is bringing back the tournament to determine who will win the Opera Cup trophy. Wrestlers from all over will grace the Melrose Ballroom, looking to make an impact. Stu Hart was the last one to win the award, who will be the latest name to make history?

Wrestling Inc. is on location to provide all of the information you need. Stay tuned for updates from inside the Melrose Ballroom.

Dark Match: Cris Calloway v. Doctor Dax - Calloway (200 pounds) attempted some offense but the 300lb Dax was too much from the start. Dax hit him with the chokeslam for the quick win.

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP v. Brian Pillman Jr.

Huge ovation for Pillman to start the bout. both trade rest holds, attempting to get an advantage. They switch it up and both avoid swift kicks, and the crowd is now split between both. TJP puts Pillman into the Sharpshooter before transitioning to multiple holds to tire Pillman out. Pillman is able to fight out and works on the legs of TJP, but TJP snaps Pillman's arm back, a la Pentagon in Lucha Underground. TJP goes for a senton but misses and now Pillman is running wild. TJP hits Pillman with a rope-assisted DDT, and superkicks him out of the ring. TJP hits a superplex from the top and a Brainbuster before locking the heel hook in. Pillman escapes to the delight of the crowd. Pillman hits a loud superkick and TJP hits an overhead suplex. TJP misses his finish and Pillman hits a modified neckbreaker for the win, advancing in the tournament.

Winner: Brian Pillman Jr.



After the bout, Alicia Atout interviews Pillman. He says tonight is the night things change. 2020 is his year.

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Low Ki

Both opponents shake hands as the bell rings. Some hesitation to start but Smith gets the advantage by controlling the arm. Low Ki threatens to kick his head off but Smith is fast. Low Ki then holds an armbar into the ropes to the delight of the crowd. Hard shots by Smith and he starts attacking Low Ki outside of the ring. Now overpowering him, Smith holds onto Low Ki with a bearhug. Low Ki starts getting some momentum, kicking Smith before the latter counters. Low Ki then hits a top rope stomp off of Smith, who was draped over the middle rope. He then hits a flying dropkick from the ring to Smith who is outside the ring. Smith somehow regains control before Low Ki kicks him to avoid further damage. Low Ki misses a stomp from the top rope and Smith hits a powerbomb for a nearfall. Low Ki goes up top again, but Smith headbutts him twice. Low Ki hits an innovative submission maneuver but Smith rolls him up for the win, advancing in the tournament.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Both competitors hug after the bout.

King Mo highlight video, showcasing his hits from Bellator MMA.

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher v. Richard Holliday

Bith lockup and Holliday swipes Thatcher's face, prompting the latter to dropkick him. Thatcher then holds onto Holliday but not until the latter drops Thatcher on his neck. Holliday kicks Thatcher's neck and starts attacking that part of the body. Thatcher then puts Holliday in a single-leg Boston Crab before transitioning into the Ankle Lock. Holliday goes for the quick rollup and dropkick to the pin but to no avail. Holliday tries kicking away but Thatcher is resilient. Holliday misses an elbow and Thatcher hits a few uppercuts and chops. Thatcher starts to get aggressive, and so does Holliday. Both trade blows before Holliday drops Thatcher with a DDT. Thatcher gets slapped and Holliday hits a backbreaker and spinebuster for two. Thatcher slaps the taste out of Holliday's mouth and hits a suplex variation for two. Holliday and Thatcher battle on the middle rope and Holliday ends up on top, for only a nearfall. Thatcher then hits the armbar out of nowhere, forcing Holliday to quickly tap, advancing in the tournament.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

MLW returns to New York City on July 16.

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP



MJF v. Alex Hammerstone

Both Dynasty teammates hug it out beforehand. Both do the Fingerpoke of Doom spot, but nobody goes down. Hammerstone gets upset as MJF is taunting him and attacks. MJF gains control and starts track-talking Hammerstone, saying the crowd doesn't care about him. Hammerstone gets the advantage and goes wild, hitting a delayed suplex. MJF slaps Hammerstone and eye pokes him. Hammerstone hits bicycle kicks but MJF kicks him down. hammerstone then lariats MJF and both are down. Holliday distracts the ref as MJF low blows Hammerstone, but only gets a two count. MJF teases aCross Rhodes but Hammerstone avoids it and hits a Sitout Powerbomb for the win, advancing in the tournament.

Winner: Alex Hammerstone

Holliday, with AirPods, tries to make peace. MJF offers a handshake and Hammerstone accepts. MJF then drops to the floor to the delight of the crowd.

Tom Lawlor comes out to boos. He says all everyone wants to talk about is the Von Erich family. He calls them idiots, morons, imbeciles, dumb*sses. They only people dumber than them are the fans in the crowd. He says he sees a lot of fakes in the crowd, and two fake Von Erich's. Lawlor questions whether they are even real Von Erich's. He says he will face the greatest Von Erich. From the loins of Lance Von Erich: "Rip" Von Erich.

* EXHIBITION MATCH



"Filthy" Tom Lawlor v. Rip Von Erich

Test of strength and Lawlor laughs it off. Lawlor is overpowering Rip, mocking him and the crowd. Rip tries a dropkick but misses and now Lawlor just stomps away. Lawlor hits the single-leg Boston Crab and then just destroys Rip in the corner. Rip tries something, but Lawlor hits the airplane spin. Rip tries The Claw but Lawlor blocks with a sleeper. Rip is unresponsive, giving Lawlor the win.

Winner: Tom Lawlor

Following the match, Lawlor calls the announcer Joe Rogan. He says he's undefeated against the Von Erich's, and will remain undefeated. Calls the fans scumbag City Slickers, and says they will chant "Filthy Tom" and not the "Von Erich" name. The Von Erich's arrive but the Spirit Squad comes out and beats down on them. Lawlor and the Spirit Squad stand tall.

* MLW World Middleweight Championship



Myron Reed (c) v. El Lindaman

Lindaman showcases his strength but when he attempts to chop Reed the vest gets in the way. Lindaman regains control after some stalling by Reed and has him in a leg submission. Reed takes control and starts hitting a springboard leg drop onto the chest of Lindaman. Lindaman then attacks Injustice with a moonsault over the top rope. Lindaman hits a series of sharp kicks for only two. He tries a suplex but Reed counters, until Lindaman hits one again. Reed hits 1916 for two. Lindaman then hits a Michinoku Driver for only two. Reed hits a running ace crusher from the outside and a top rope splash for the win.

Winner: Myron Reed (and still)

AAA promo, promoting the talent they have. MLW and AAA have united in a special partnership. There will be supershows, talent swaps and more.

Injustice promo outside of the building, saying they don't care about New York City. They say Big E from the New Day is corny. They hand out big L's and justice. They are back inside, stating they should be celebrating Reed holding the championship. They said the guys in the back don't like them and they have merch but it is not showcased with the other talent. Injustice is upset they aren't in the Opera Cup. They aren't going anywhere and start bringing chairs into the ring. King Mo comes out and confronts Injustice. He won't accept their handshakes. As they are about to attack Mo, ACH comes out to help him out. He and Mo shake hands as Injustice exits the ring.

* King Mo and ACH v. Injustice (Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver)



ACH dominates from the start, dropkicking every member of Injustice. King Mo enters and starts kicking away. He then hits a modified leglock before tagging in ACH. Injustice takes over and starts double teaming ACH. ACH then slaps Oliver before attacking him on the ground. ACH then slaps Oliver. ACH is playing the face in peril for several minutes while King Mo is waiting on the apron. King Mo finally enters and slams Brazil, hitting innovative moves. Injustice then gets double speared by Mo. ACH gets tagged back in and runs wild as Mo looks tired. Mo gets back in the ring and splashes Brazil. Brazil taps to a leglock by Mo.

Winners: King Mo and ACH

* SEMIFINAL: OPERA CUP



Brian Pillman Jr. v. Timothy Thatcher

Pillman's shoulder is taped up.

* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch) v. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie)

* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner