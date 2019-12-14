Former WWE and WCW star Randy Colley has passed away at age 69.

Colley is best known as Moondog Rex and as the original Smash from Demolition. He was later replaced by Barry Darsow.

While in WCW he was part of the stable known as The Desperados, which consisted of Dutch Mantell and Black Bart.

During Colley's career, he was a WWE Tag Team Champion, the Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion, a two-time NWA Georgia Tag Team Champion, and a three-time USWA World Tag Team Champion.

Memphis Wrestling posted about his passing tonight, "Randy Colley, Moondog Rex, as well as the original Demolition Smash has passed away. Thank you for the matches & the memories, sir.. Rest in peace, Randy."