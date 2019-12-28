- WWE aired a new vignette on this week's SmackDown where Mustafa Ali talked about how his 2019 didn't go according to plan. You can watch the full promo above. Ali said there were plenty of dark times in 2019, but he refused to stand in the dark and will always stand in the light. Ali said he will continue to travel the world, breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes, changing what people think about someone who looks like him, and he will continue his chase to become champion.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode, hosted by Tom Phillips and Aiden English, featured the second part of the "Best Of 2019" special that started airing last Friday night. They counted the second part of the top 8 matches of the year for the cruiserweight division. The following matches were covered:

* Shorty G's July 16 win over Jack Gallagher

* Drake Maverick's July 30 Unsanctioned Match win over Mike Kanellis

* Lio Rush's win over Raul Mendoza on November 1

* Angel Garza's NXT Cruiserweight Title win over Lio Rush on December 11

For those who missed it, the first 4 matches were named last Friday night. That list looks like this:

* Buddy Murphy's title defense over Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami at Royal Rumble

* Buddy Murphy's title defense over Akira Tozawa at Elimination Chamber

* Tony Nese's title win over Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35

* Akira Tozawa's No DQ win over Mike Kanellis from May 7

- Below is a new promo for the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley on Monday's WWE RAW episode from the XL Center in Hartford, CT on the final show of the year.