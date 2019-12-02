NASCAR star Kyle Busch won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on tonight's RAW episode.

Busch won the title with an assist from another NASCAR star, Michael Waltrip, who was dressed as the referee. RAW ended with Busch as the champion. Truth was into his 23rd reign with the 24/7 Title.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee: