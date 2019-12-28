- The above video is the WWE Network pick of the week, Rhea Ripley's journey to the NXT Women's Championship.

- Natalya looked back at the moments that defined her career this year. The moments include her feuds with Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch, her match at WWE Crown Jewel, and the Divas of Doom.

She tweeted, "Reflecting back on 2019, I have so much gratitude for so many incredible moments. Been working since 2002 to prepare for a year like this one."

Reflecting back on 2019, I have so much gratitude for so many incredible moments. Been working since 2002 to prepare for a year like this one. #ironwoman pic.twitter.com/7hxy96LBur — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2019



- Matt Riddle shared a photo of him, Damian Priest, and Timothy Barr posing with a cardboard cutout of The Undertaker. Riddle captioned the below photo, "Undertaker is the coolest."