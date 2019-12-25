- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and wife Wendy have spent Christmas Week on the ice and snow for a little bit of winter vacation fun. As seen above and below, The Nature Boy's official YouTube channel posted new videos of the happy couple hitting the slopes to ski and an ice rink to skate.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun is online this link, featuring a look back at her 2019 and thoughts for the year to come. The RAW Superstar revealed that she recently filmed a segment with late night TV host and WWE friend Lilly Singh, who asked what Natalya's 2020 New Year's resolution is. Natalya said meeting Singh really inspired her to make 2020 her best year yet.

"My usual New Year's resolutions are, 'drink more water, work out more, drop five pounds and clean out my closet!' Going into a new decade, I needed to step up my New Year's resolution game," Natalya admitted. "Instead of saying 'I want to work out more,' I decided to create more specific goals. For example, I want to break my 205-pound front squat record at the gym. To meet this goal in 2020, I need to train with my powerlifting coach at least three times a week to get stronger over time and reach that goal. Getting specific with our goals can help make all of our New Year's resolutions a reality in the year ahead."

- Tonight's Christmas edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature a special theme song, which is the "Run Rudolph Run" single from Lemmy, the late Motorhead frontman and friend of Triple H, plus Dave Grohl and Billy Gibbons. Remember to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET. The NXT Twitter account tweeted the following on the theme: