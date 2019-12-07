As seen above in the WWE Total Divas bonus clip from this week's episode, Natalya revealed to the other cast members that actor Jason Momoa wanted her to appear in an upcoming movie, The Wrestler 2.

Natalya has since posted on social media an update on this story and said someone pretending to be Jason Momoa reached out to her, and the offer wasn't real.

"Well......we should further clarify....while filming #TotalDivas I was "catfished" lol by a guy pretending to be Jason Momoa. It was a pretty hilarious situation and a long story! @SonyaDevilleWWE definitely wants me to tell the story OVER AND OVER AGAIN!"

The story still made the rounds in the wrestling media and Natalya again reiterated she got catfished, "Everyone missed the memo (my tweet yesterday!!) about me being CATIFISHED by a pretend Jason Momoa."

There are have been no indications that a sequel to The Wrestler is being produced. The original popular 2008 drama starred Mickey Rourke as Randy "The Ram" Robinson. With a $6 million budget, the film made $50 million at the box office and went on to win numerous awards, including Rourke winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

Gavin Horne contributed to this article.