- The latest AEW Dark was temporarily taken down due to a "technical glitch" and premiered again yesterday afternoon. Fans in the comments said the picture-in-picture replays weren't showing up in the original video.

This week's #AEWDark went up with a technical glitch. At 2pm today a corrected version will premier on the official #AEW @youtube channel - https://t.co/YhT59yozfT pic.twitter.com/IMYSgMstw2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 30, 2019

- As noted yesterday, Impact Wrestling brought back David Sahadi to work behind-the-scenes again after previously working for Impact from 2006 until 2017. On Twitter, Sahadi said Impact Wrestling will bring change to wrestling fans, unlike AEW.

"In 2020, @IMPACTWRESTLING is going to give wrestling fans something they've long desired and something AEW promised but never delivered: CHANGE!"

In 2020, @IMPACTWRESTLING is going to give wrestling fans something they've long desired and something AEW promised but never delivered: CHANGE! — DavidSahadi (@DavidSahadi) December 1, 2019

- During a conversation on Twitter, a fan wondered when AEW Dynamite would be coming to the west coast for the first time. Matt Jackson teased a Southern California show could be in the works in the spring.

"Spring time is always beautiful in Southern California," Matt responded.