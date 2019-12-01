- The latest AEW Dark was temporarily taken down due to a "technical glitch" and premiered again yesterday afternoon. Fans in the comments said the picture-in-picture replays weren't showing up in the original video.
- As noted yesterday, Impact Wrestling brought back David Sahadi to work behind-the-scenes again after previously working for Impact from 2006 until 2017. On Twitter, Sahadi said Impact Wrestling will bring change to wrestling fans, unlike AEW.
"In 2020, @IMPACTWRESTLING is going to give wrestling fans something they've long desired and something AEW promised but never delivered: CHANGE!"
- During a conversation on Twitter, a fan wondered when AEW Dynamite would be coming to the west coast for the first time. Matt Jackson teased a Southern California show could be in the works in the spring.
"Spring time is always beautiful in Southern California," Matt responded.
