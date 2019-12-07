Day one of NJPW Lion's Break Project 2 was today at the Chara Expo in Anaheim, California.

Below are the results from today's event:

* Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano defeated Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savory (Stardom Match)

* Alex Coughlin defeated Barrett Brown

* Mysterioso and Aaron Solow defeated Sterling Reigel and Logan Reigel

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Clark Connors

* El Desperado defeated Ren Narita

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero

* Rocky Romero asked for a rematch for the titles, El Phantasmo hit Taguchi with a low-blow for the DQ.

Day two matches are the following:

* Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy (Stardom Match)

* Alex Coughlin vs. Aaron Solow

* Mysterioso and Barrett Brown vs. Sterling Reigel and Logan Reigel

*Clark Conners vs. El Phantasmo

* Ren Narita vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado