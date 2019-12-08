Day two of NJPW Lion's Break Project 2 was today at the Chara Expo in Anaheim, California. The Chara Expo is a convention for fans of anime, pro-wrestling, card games, manga, and digital games.

Below are the results from today's show:

* Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano defeated Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy (Stardom Match)

* Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin

* Sterling Reigel and Logan Reigel defeated Mysterioso and Barrett Brown

* El Phantasmo defeated Clark Conners

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Ren Narita

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado defeated Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi