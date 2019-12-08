Day two of NJPW Lion's Break Project 2 was today at the Chara Expo in Anaheim, California. The Chara Expo is a convention for fans of anime, pro-wrestling, card games, manga, and digital games.
Below are the results from today's show:
* Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano defeated Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy (Stardom Match)
* Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin
* Sterling Reigel and Logan Reigel defeated Mysterioso and Barrett Brown
* El Phantasmo defeated Clark Conners
* Taiji Ishimori defeated Ren Narita
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado defeated Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi