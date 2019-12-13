- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive: Joey Ryan and Randy Myers vs. Amerikan Gunz from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Franchised with Shane Douglas has announced a big contest where a winner will receive two ringside tickets to AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach in Miami, Florida on January 15. They will also receive hotel accommodations, two seats on Franchised Airlines (private jet) with Shane Douglas and Rich Quick from the show and The Official Franchised Lawyer Stephen P. New. They will also be meeting up in Miami with host Brian Reznor for Dinner with The Franchise and they will be attending the show with the whole cast of Franchised With Shane Douglas! To find out how to qualify, listen to the podcast each week leading up to January 3. Each week there will be new ways to qualify for the contest. Winner to be announced on January 3, 2020.

- New Japan of America will kick off its first tour in 2020, beginning on January 24 in Tampa. The tour will continue in Nashville (January 26), January 27 (Raleigh), Miami (January 30), and Atlanta (February 1). Below includes full details on each stop:

THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Tampa

Friday, January 24, 2020

St. Petersburg Coliseum

535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701



THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Nashville

Sunday, January 26, 2020

War Memorial Auditorium

301 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37243

THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Raleigh

Monday, January 27, 2020

Durham Armory

212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701

THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Miami

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Charles F. Dodge City Center

601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Atlanta

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339