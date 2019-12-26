A new match has been added to Major League Wrestling's Zero Hour event on January 11. In a battle of old school v. new school, it will be Savio Vega taking on The Dynasty's Richard Holliday.

This is a revenge bout for Vega, as Holliday and his Dynasty teammates attacked him this past summer, putting him in the hospital. Since returning to the ring, Vega has been competing in a number of hardcore matches, much to the delight of MLW fans. It is unknown if a stipulation will be added to this bout.

"I will out-wrestle, out-class and outwit this imbecile and show the world that I am the uncrowned champion of the Caribbean...well, at least the nicer resort islands in the Caribbean," Holliday stated via a press release.

Taking place inside the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area. The following matches are set to take place during the Zero Hour event:

No Ropes Barbed Wire Match

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

Grudge Match

Ross Von Erich v. Tom Lawlor

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) v. Aerostar

No Holds Barred Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erich's again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega v. Richard Holliday