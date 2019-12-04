As noted, Kushida is set to return to action from a wrist injury on tonight's WWE NXT episode.
WWE released a lengthy vignette to promote Kushida's return to the ring, which you can see above. The video includes a look at Kushida's home life.
Below is WWE's full announcement on Kushida's return tonight:
Kushida returns to action tonight
After spending several weeks on the shelf, Kushida will return to action tonight on NXT.
The Japanese Superstar suffered a wrist injury in late September, then re-aggravated it in a one-on-one bout with WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, which forced him out of action. Now that he's healed up, how will Kushida fare in his return to the ring? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!