- A new "coming soon" teaser vignette for WWE NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas aired on this week's NXT TV episode. You can see the full promo above.

Ruas, who was born in Lebanon but hails from Brazil, signed with WWE in 2015 and made his debut in the summer of 2016, teaming with Otis for a loss to The Authors of Pain at a live event in Venice, FL. Formerly known as Adrian Jaoude, which is his real name, Ruas has also teamed with Brazilian Cezar Bononi as the "Eh Nois" tag team in NXT. The 38 year old has an amateur wrestling background and placed 4th at the 2011 Pan-American Games. He also had a 17-year undefeated streak in freestyle wrestling in Brazil. As said in the promo below, Ruas has experience with several styles of fighting, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and capoeira.

Ruas' NXT TV debut actually came back on August 8, 2018 as he lost to Kassius Ohno. He's worked several NXT TV matches since then, but hasn't had a TV win yet. He lost to Raul Mendoza on the November 27 episode. Ruas received a lot of online praise after his loss to Pete Dunne on the September 18 episode. Ruas has also worked 21 matches for EVOLVE since October 2018, and has won 17 of those 21 bouts.

It looks like Arturo's upcoming TV return will be the official debut for his gimmick and push.

- As noted before at this link, this week's taped NXT episode saw Shotzi Blackheart make her TV debut with a loss to Bianca Belair. WWN Live's Gabe Sapolsky, who also works for NXT as a Producer, took to Twitter and called the bout a dream match.

"Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match in my book #NXTonUSA," the ROH co-founder wrote.

Sapolsky also thanked Blackheart for everything she did for EVOLVE.

He added in another tweet, "Merry Christmas! Shotzi Blackheart makes her #NXTonUSA debut! Thank you for everything you did in EVOLVE, Shotzi! You set the foudation for the women's dvision. Shotzi vs Brandi Lauren feud was a highlight of EVOLVE in 2019! Watch it on Club WWN at https://WWNLive.com"

You can see Gabe's related tweets below, along with a video from the match:

