Nick Aldis is currently in his second reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion and will defend his title against James Storm in a 2 out of 3 falls match at Saturday's Into The Fire pay-per-view.

Aldis took part in a media call ahead of the pa-per-view where Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri asked him which young stars within the company stand out to him.

"Ricky Starks would be one of the first ones I would mention in that regard. I think people are gonna be surprised when Thunder Rosa gets a chance to speak, certainly in that environment. Her presentation is so vastly different and she's arrived on the scene with such ferocity based on her in-ring performances. But I wouldn't sleep on her as far as her ability to deliver on the stick too," said Aldis.

"Allyson Kay is money on the mic. She, in many ways, has been as good a representation of the NWA as I have on the women's side with the way she carries herself. With the way she conducts herself, she really believes that she's the champion and that's really the most important thing."

Like Aldis, Kay is the current champion in her gender's division as she's the NWA World Women's Champion. Aldis also teased some new faces showing up at NWA's Into the Fire pay-per-view this weekend.

"There's also gonna be some new faces. There's gonna be some new people coming up and by the time this weekend is finished, the conversation about the NWA will be about what you've just seen, or if you didn't get the PPV, what you just missed. Who knows who you're gonna see on that podium? That's an exciting prospect," stated Aldis.



"Let's not forget that people like to talk about the departure of Cornette. But the blessing in disguise we got from that is the addition of Stu Bennett who I think is gonna absolutely crush it on the broadcast team."

