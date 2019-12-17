The Bella Twins recently spoke with Health.com and Nikki Bella said the one thing she regrets about the break-up with John Cena airing on WWE Total Bellas is that no one got to hear Cena's side of things. Nikki was asked if she regrets sharing the split on TV.

"The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John's] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided. I felt like that wasn't fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning," she said.

Nikki also revealed that Cena never took one paycheck from his time on Total Bellas.

She continued, "What people don't realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me. I'll never forget his support and his love. That's what made me sad—I don't want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn't get to see John anymore."

The interviewer noted how it was great that the Bella family was supportive of Cena and Nikki through the split. She said her family loves Cena, as does she.

"My family loves John. I love John—he's such an amazing person," Nikki said. "The timing was off. But I love my family for that—they have never once been pro Nicole in this, and that is what has helped me grow. I didn't have my family coddling me."

Brie Bella spoke up and said she thought Nikki made a mistake at first. She was asked if she still thinks it was a mistake.

"No," Brie responded. "I did for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match. Because I'm married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things—you don't just give up. But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup."

Brie also talked about her relationship with husband Daniel Bryan. She was asked when she knew he was the one for her.

"We were dating, and as it got serious, I just knew," Brie said. "I was head over heels in love with him, but could look past that puppy-love thing and just know that he would make me the happiest wife and be the best dad. He's the nicest person who has ever walked this earth, and he treats me like a queen. Even now, there have definitely been times when Bryan and I have had some downs, but because we talk to each other like friends and don't say mean things, we work it out."

Brie and Bryan currently have a daughter named Birdie, who is almost 3 years old. She was asked if they plan to have any more children.

"We were trying for eight months, and I couldn't get pregnant," Brie revealed. "I was stressed, and it wasn't happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it's not a great time to have another baby. To be honest, I'd get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career—and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?"