New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 14. The two-night event includes several championship bouts and Jushin Liger's final match.

Below is the complete lineup:

Day 1:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi ( IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley (IWGP United States Championship Match)

* The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson (IWGP Tag Team Championship Match)

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, and KENTA

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and SANADA vs. El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)

Day 2:

* IWGP Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion (Title vs. Title Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

* Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship Match)

* Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi vs. Loser of White vs. Naito

* KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (NEVER Openweight Championship Match)

* Winner of the Lance Archer/Moxley Match (c) vs. Juice Robinson

* Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. SANADA (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Jushin Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi (Jushin Liger's Final Wrestling Match)

Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be on January 4 and January 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

