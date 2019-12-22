NJPW recently held a photoshoot for their current bodybuilding contest at Korakuen Hall during the Road to the Tokyo Dome.

It was Hiroshi Tanahashi who proposed the first-ever NJPW Concurso. He was inspired by the regular bodybuilding contests of CMLL.

The participants include Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SHO, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Toa Henare, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Pieter, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

The best physique of 2019 will be determined later.

Below are photos from NJPW's Twitter: