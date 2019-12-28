NJPW President Harold Meij makes $1,063,000 a year, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. $212,000 comes from his work on the Bushiroad (NJPW's parent company) board of directors, and $851,000 for his duties as NJPW President.

While the heads of companies in the States typically make the most, in the Japanese wrestling business the wrestlers always make the most within the company. Meij's salary reportedly came as a surprise to some of the NJPW talent. Meij previously worked for Tomy Toys and was SVP of Coca Cola-Japan, NJPW is obviously a smaller company compared to those two previous places of employment.

NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 14 will take place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5. Earlier this month, Meij commented on the 2020 show going two days.

"Our shows, generally speaking, all sell out," Meij said. "Our product is very popular here in Japan. Because 2020 is an Olympic year, so there'll be more global eyes on the sports and culture of Japan, we thought, 'Well, we're part of the culture of Japan, as well.' Particularly for the night-life. It's been said that Japan is very good for daytime tourism, but not so much for night-life—there are restaurants and bars and that kind of thing, but not so much other types of entertainment. So even the government is saying let's look at pro wrestling as a night-life alternative to just restaurants.

"Because 2020 is an Olympic year, and because the demand for our product has been so great, that's why we decided next year not to have just one Tokyo Dome day, but two. The planning for that was more than a year before that—trying to get the venue obviously, but also deciding whether we want to do it, because it's a risk for us as well. Can we suddenly double the number of people coming?

"We have to see how it goes, of course. Anything if you overdo it becomes stale. We want to keep the specialness of it, so I don't foresee doing it every year—hopefully every so often, that would be wonderful, but we'll have to see how the fans react the first time."

