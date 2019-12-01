NJPW Showdown in Los Angeles took place on November 11 and NJPW has released the entire event on their English YouTube channel. The show is split up into individual matches, which you can check out above and below.

Here is the full card:

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, and Gedo

* Hirooki Goto, SHO, and YOH vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* Kota Ibushi vs. Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Clark Connors vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and El Desperado

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana vs. Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin

* Amazing Red and TJP vs. Aaron Solow and Alex Zayne