With Wrestle Kingdom 14 only a few weeks away, New Japan Pro Wrestling has started the Road to Tokyo Dome tour. Taking place inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, night one featured Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay v. BUSHI and Himoru Takahashi in the latter's return. This is also one of the final tours for Jushin Thunder Liger.

Below are the full results:

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay def. BUSHI and Himoru Takahashi

- Eagles finished Takahashi following an inside cradle

* Jay White and Chase Owens def. Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI

- White finished YOSHI-HASHI following a Bladerunner

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi def. Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito

- Takahashi finished Takagi following Falling Love

* SHO, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto def. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi and KENTA

- Ishii finished Takahashi following a Vertical Drop Brainbuster

* TAICHI and Zack Sabre Jr. def. EVIL and SANADA

- Sabre Jr. finished SANADA following a rollup

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa def. Toa Henare, David Finlay and Juice Robinson

- Fale finished Henare following a Grenade

* Rocky Romero, Ryuskue Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe def. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger

- Romero finished Uemura following an Arm Lock

The Road to Tokyo Dome tour continues on Friday, December 20 inside Korakuen Hall. The main event will be Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada v. EVIL, SANADA, Himoru Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito.