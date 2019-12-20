Night two of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Road to Tokyo Dome tour has come and gone. Taking place inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, the main event featured the Chaos team of Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada taking on EVIL, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Himoru Takahashi.

Below are the full results:



* Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Himoru Takahashi

- Ospreay finished BUSHI following a Stormbreaker

* Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chase Owens and Jay White

- Ibushi finished Owens following a High Fly Flow by Tanahashi

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto def. KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

- Goto finished Takahashi following a GTR

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. and TAICHI

- SANADA finished Sabre Jr. following an O'Connor Bridge

* SHO, YOH and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Tiger Mask, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

- YOH finished Tiger Mask following a Dragon Suplex hold

* El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Bad Luck Fale def. Yuya Uemura, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

- Ishimori finished Uemura following a Bloody Cross

* Toa Henare def. Yota Tsuji

- Henare finished Tsuji following a TOA Bottom

The Road to Tokyo Dome tour continues on Saturday, December 21 inside Korakuen Hall. The main event will be Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada v. Jushin Thunder Liger, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi.