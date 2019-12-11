- NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. appears in the new PETA U.K. ad that proclaims, "Vegan Strong. Powered by Plants." In the video spot, which you can watch above, Sabre describes how everything changed instantly for him when he went vegan in 2015 after watching the documentary Forks Over Knives.

"I just felt so much more energized," Sabre said. "Just eating plants, … whole foods, you know, full of water, minerals, vitamins … you just feel good." He also notes that "there's no reason to be wearing clothes that have come at the expense of tortured animals," mentioning that his jacket, shin guards, and shoes are all vegan.

Sabre joins a long list of athletes - including Thiago Alves, David Haye, Abel Trujillo, Austin Aries, Tito Ortiz, and Mac Danzig - who've teamed up with PETA or its affiliates to promote compassion for animals. PETA's free vegan starter kit is available here.

- This Saturday, FITE will offer NWA: Into the Fire via live feed and on PPV worldwide. The main event will be Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm in a 2 out of 3 falls match for the heavyweight championship. Within 3 hours, the live seats for this event sold out, but FITE will be streaming the event (live HD PPV streams to mobile, online, OTT and IT-connected devices) for $24.99. Make sure to join Wrestling Inc. this Saturday for our live coverage of the event.

- Filming for the upcoming movie, The Replaceables, took place at the Team Vision Dojo in Florida. As seen in the photo below, Stan Hansen, Glacier, Meng and Ernest Miller were on the set earlier this month. Diamond Dallas Page, Ron Reis and former WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Pinklon Thomas also have parts in the movie, but finished up their scenes. There will be a scene filmed this Friday at the Sunray Pro Wrestling event at the Englewood Community Center in Orlando, Florida featuring Glacier, Luther Biggs and Hake in a six man tag team match. You can get more details at sunrayprowrestling.com

What a birthday for the @LivingLegendLZ #LarryZbyszko!... Party & a movie filming! pic.twitter.com/6iOT1ABr6y — Team Vision Dojo (@TeamVisionDojo) December 6, 2019

- The New York State Board of Regents approved the the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame this week with plans for a physical location. Tony Vellano, who was the original President of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame which was moved to Texas in 2016, is one of the key figures behind the new Hall of Fame.

"I know I've got a lot of work ahead of me but I kind of like it, I know I can do this," Vellano told our own Andy Malnoske for MyTwinTiers.com. "I'm absolutely starting with nothing again, but it's just a challenge… I can't wait for the opportunity to come my way."

