NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today in Osaka with the winners of the round-robin tournament receiving a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship (currently held by Guerrillas of Destiny) at January's Wrestle Kingdom. Shingo Takagi and El Terrible defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi in the main event.

Here are the results of night thirteen of the tournament:

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay def. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL and SANADA def. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi def. Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi def. Toru Yano and Colt Cabana

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens def. Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible def. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

NJPW World Tag League Standings



* EVIL and SANADA: (20 pts)

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (18 pts)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (18 pts)

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (16 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (16 pts)

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (14 pts)

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (14 pts)

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (12 pts)

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (12 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (12 pts)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (8 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens: (8 pts)

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (6 pts)

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (4 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (4 pts)

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (2 pts)

Day 14 of the World Tag League continues tomorrow, December 3, inside Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium. The following tournament matches are scheduled to take place:

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks v. EVIL and SANADA

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toa Henare v. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe v. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi v. Zack Sabre Jr. and TAICHI