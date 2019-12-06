NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today in Kumamoto with the winners of the round-robin tournament receiving a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship (currently held by Guerrillas of Destiny) at January's Wrestle Kingdom. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in the main event.

Here are the results of night sixteen of the tournament:

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

- Ishii finished Suzuki following a Vertical Drop Brainbuster

* Zack Sabre Jr. and TAICHI def. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

- Cabana was counted out

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay def. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

- Robinson finished Takahashi following Pulp Friction

* EVIL and SANADA def. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

- EVIL finished Kojima following EVIL

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa def. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata

- Loa finished Nakanishi following OJK

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma def. El Terrible and Shingo Takagi

- Makabe finished Terrible following a King Kong Kneedrop

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks def. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

- Bullet Club was DQ'ed

NJPW World Tag League Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (26 pts)

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (24 pts)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (24 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (20 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (18 pts)

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (16 pts)

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (16 pts)

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (16 pts)

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (14 pts)

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (12 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens: (12 pts)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (8 pts)

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (8 pts)

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (6 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (4 pts)

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (2 pts)

All eyes will be on EVIL and SANADA (26 pts), Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (24 pts) and David Finlay and Juice Robinson (24 pts) as the World Tag League ends on Sunday, December 8 inside Hiroshima Green Arena. The following tournament matches are scheduled to take place:

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay v. EVIL and SANADA

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI v. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare v. Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima v. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

* Colt Cabana and Toru Yano v. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls v. Shingo Takagi and El Terrible

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer v. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi