- FITE will be streaming both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th & 5th, as well as NJPW New Year Dash!! on January 6th live from Tokyo, Japan. FITE enables buyers to view the live HD event via Smart TVs, OTT set-top boxes like Apple, Roku, Xbox, Fire as well as online and mobile devices, phones, and computers. Below is the schedule for the three shows:

* Jan. 4: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, Day 1 – 3am ET – Tokyo Dome

* Jan. 5: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, Day 2 – 1am ET – Tokyo Dome

* Jan. 6: NJPW New Year Dash!! – 4:30am ET – Ota-City General Gymnasium

You can purchase each event on FITE for $24.99 per event, or get the Full Pack of all 3 days for just $49.99.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day One will feature 8 matches with star wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, challenging for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a Texas Deathmatch, as well as Hiromu Takahashi's long-awaited return and challenge to IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. It all culminates with two Main Events, as Jay White defends IWGP Intercontinental gold against Tetsuya Naito, and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is at stake between Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day features 8 more matches starting with Jushin Thunder Liger's retirement match. The co-main event will pit Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho while the main event will feature the winners of Jan.4's Intercontinental and Heavyweight title matches vying to determine the winner of the Double Gold Dash, and first double IWGP champion.

The week wraps up with NJPW New Year Dash!! show on Jan. 6th, which will conclude with a retirement ceremony honoring Liger.

- Okada and the legendary Keiji Mutoh, a.k.a. The Great Muta, will be carrying the Olympic torch in 2020. While it's not known when Muta will be running with the torch, Okada will be carry it on April 7th, 2020 through the Aichi Prefecture.