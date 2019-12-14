Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's Into The Fire pay per view. Today's show takes place from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and will be streaming live via FITE TV. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show!

Stu Bennett (Bad News Barrett) narrates an opening montage showing off the last nine weeks of NWA Powerrr. Moments include Colt Cabana recapturing the National championship from James Storm, Nick Aldis' epic title defense against Tim Storm, the debut of the Question Mark, and the Rock 'N' Roll Express becoming tag team champions once again.

Joe Galli and Stu Bennett officially welcome us to NWA's Into The Fire! They run down the evening's card, which includes three title matches and several grudge bouts. They announce that Eli Drake and Ken Anderson will open the show. Drake makes his way to the ring first, followed by Anderson. Both guys comes through the crowd, and they have entrance music!

Eli Drake versus Ken Anderson

Taunting from both men. Tie-up...neither is able to gain the advantage. Anderson traps Drake in the corner...referee separates them. Hammerlock from Anderson...Drake reverses the hold but Anderson reverses it right back. Drop-toe hold by Drake...nice sequence of mat wrestling. Anderson maintains better positioning. Drake with a snapmare but Anderson traps the arms for an early pinfall attempt...two count. Hard Irish-whip...Anderson bounces off the turnbuckles and hits a lariat. Flurry of offense, followed by a big chop. Anderson whips Drake into the turnbuckles, then connects with a splash. Face-wash boot and Drake rolls to the outside to recover. Back in the ring...Drake slows Anderson by dropping him neck first on the ropes...jumping neckbreaker for a nearfall. Drake applies a headlock trying to wear Anderson down. Drake comes off the ropes...elbow drop.

Anderson gets caught in the ropes where Drake nails him with a running knee. Slingshot shoulder block by Drake. Anderson begins mounting a comeback but Drake slows him down with another neckbreaker. Anderson shakes it off and fires a right hand...back and forth striking...both men slow from fatigue. Anderson dodges a lariat and lands a three-punch combo. Big elbow and swinging neckbreaker in succession. Rolling Samoan drop for two by Anderson. Drake goes for the air-raid drop but Anderson turns it into a school-boy...close two. Anderson goes to the top...Drake jumps up for a superplex...Anderson blocks it and goes for a sunset bomb...Drake drops all his weight on Anderson's shoulders and rolls him up...got em!

Eli Drake wins by pinfall

Over to the interview desk with Dave Marquez. He welcomes the NWA World's champion Nick Aldis . Crowd gives Aldis a huge ovation. He talks about how fans thought that the NWA was finished, a forgotten relic of wrestling's past. He says that one voice kept the NWA alive, and that one doubled, then tripled, now they're being watched by over 40 countries in the world. "A PPV headlined by sweet Charlotte...the 10 pounds of gold." He then addresses James Storm: "You and I are the only two men tonight that have the chance to live forever, but if you're going to do it, you're going to have to come with me into the deep water, and I will show you why I'm the real world's champion." Marquez asks about Kamille, who Aldis says has the night off.

James Storm meets Aldis and Marquez. Storm says that no one man can be given credit for the NWA's revival. "We did this as a team. And tonight when the smoke clears, you're going to now that you've been in the ring with one of the toughest SOB's on God's green earth." He promises that later he will be announced as the new NWA world champion. This ends the segment.

A preview of Melina's debut into the NWA. She immediately aligned with Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle to stand against women's champion Allysin Kay.

Tasha Steelz is out first. She calls over Marque for a quick interview. She says that finally there is some flavor in the NWA. She calls her Into The Fire debut fitting because she always brings the latino heat. The always dangerous Thunder Rosa is out next.

Tasha Steelz versus Thunder Rosa

Rosa grabs the hair, then chops Steelz across the shoulder blades. Another chop to the chest. Steelz shows off her athleticism with a twisting headscissor. Steelz plays to the crowd and talks some trash...Rosa takes advantage and hits a short-armed lariat to retake control. Rosa lifts Steelz in a powerslam and drapes her across the turnbuckles in the tree of woe. She sets up...running dropkick. Loud chants for Rosa. Steelz fires off a few chops but Rosa ties Steel up with a drop-toe-hold, then applies a standing surboard submission. Rosa climbs for the double-stomp...Steelz moves and lands a pump kick. Corner elbow from Steelz. She screams "for the culture" and hits a cutter. Two count. Rosa picks up the pace...running knee...running boot. She's up top again...double-stomp to Steelz back. That'll do it.

Thunder Rosa wins by pinfall

As soon as the match is over Rosa continues her assault on Steelz. Ashley Vox runs out to make the save. She unloads on Rosa but Rosa gets the better of her. Shoulder breaker and arm-ringer. Vox screams holding her arm. Rosa stands tall over Vox before leaving to the back. Referee's attend to Vox. Commentary wonder if she'll be able to compete in her tag bout later tonight.

Recap of Aron Stevens ongoing feud with Ricky Starks. Stevens one pinfall victory over Starks came when the Question Mark assisted with a vicious strike.

That brings the Question Mark out. Aron Stevens accompanies him to the ring. Can't emphasize enough how popular the Question Mark is with this crowd. Stevens grabs the microphone and addresses the Atlanta crowd. He says to celebrate this special evening the Question Mark wishes to perform a special ceremony, and sing the Mongovian national anthem. Stevens reveals the flag, and Question Mark mumbles a song. Eventually Trevor Murdoch interrupts.

Question Mark versus Trevor Murdoch

Tie-up. Neither man budges. They reset. Second tie-up. Murdoch and Mark trade waistlocks. Mark lands the first strike. Murdoch reciprocates with a big right hand. Big boot and powerslam from Murdoch. A second one. Crowd asks for a third...he gives it to them. Mark goes to the apron...Murdoch tries to pull the mask off...Mark pushes him off and comes back into the ring. He runs right into a drop-toe-hold from Murdoch, who unloads a series of strikes with a ground and pound. Mark shakes it off and hits a powerful karate spike. Murdoch kicks out. Mark can't believe it. He runs off the ropes and connects with a jumping stomp. Double-chop. Mark traps Murdoch in the corner...Murdoch with a surge of adrenaline...he hits three stiff chops and puts Mark on the top...Mark kicks him away...missile dropkick. Cover...Murdoch gets his foot on the ropes. Mark goes for a leg-drop...Murdoch moves...he follows up with a running boot and standing spinebuster. He climbs to the top and grabs the flag. This angers the Mark. After a distraction from Stevens, Mark connects with a double-spike strike. Murdoch can't kick out.

Question Mark wins by pinfall

Recap of the last episode of Powerrr when the Rock 'N' Roll Express defeated the Wildcards to become the NWA tag team champions for a record ninth-time. They cut an emotional promo backstage saying that they will continue to defy the odds.

Rock 'N' Roll Express are out first. Crowd showers them with "Rock and Roll" cheers. Homicide and Eddie Kingston (Outlaw Inc.) are accompanying them to the ring. The champs go to Dave Marquez. Ricky Morton says that Kingston and Homicide are an insurance policy because Wildcards are a dangerous tag team. Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs) are out next...the Dawsons are with them! Ring introductions are over...here we go.

Rock 'N' Roll Express versus Wildcards for the NWA Tag Team Championship

Morton and Latimer begin. Latimer attempts to trap Morton in his team's corner but the veteran Morton evades it. Isaacs tags in. Morton headlocks him and brings in Gibson. Fun spot where Gibson sends Isaacs and Latimer into each other. They roll to the outside. Gibson holds open the ropes...Morton hits a suicide dive! Huge pop from the crowd! Back in the ring...Isaacs drives his knee into Morton from the apron. Wildcards with a double-team maneuver while Gibson argues with the referee. Isaacs charges Morton in the corner...Morton moves and Isaacs collides into the turnbuckles. Gibson has tagged in. He puts Latmier in the sleeper hold. Isaacs break it up...Latimer goes for a lariat but he hits Isaacs! All four men in there now. Morton off the ropes...Canadian destroyer onto Isaacs!! On the outside...the Dawsons and Outlaw Inc begin brawling. The distraction allows the Express to hit their signature double-dropkick for the win!

Rock 'N' Roll Express win by pinfall to retain the NWA Tag Team Championship

Tonight's Card:

1. Allysin Kay/Ashley Vox versus Melina/Marti Belle

2. Colt Cabana versus Aron Stevens versus Ricky Starks for the NWA National Championship

3. Nick Aldis versus James Storm for the NWA World Championship