NWA Into the Fire takes place at 6:05 pm ET tonight from the GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The show reportedly has the most pre-orders for the company to date on FITE, according to PWInsider.

NWA will hold sold-out TV tapings on Sunday and Monday in Atlanta. The promotion also is expecting to do another series of TV tapings and a PPV in January of 2020.

Below is the card for tonight's PPV. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 6:05 pm ET!

2-OUT-OF-3 FALLS MATCH FOR THE NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm

NWA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Colt Cabana (c) vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks

NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Rock 'N Roll Express (c) vs. The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Issacs)

Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch

Allysin Kay and Ashley Vox vs. Melina, Thunder Rosa or Marti Belle (Only 2 of 3 in the match.)

Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson