Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show.

Recap of the end of NWA's recent PPV, Into The Fire, which saw world's champion Nick Aldis retain the title against James Storm in the main event. Aldis would then be confronted by free agent Marty Scurll.

Intro song. (INTO THE FIRE!!!)

Joe Galli and Stu Bennett welcome us to another episode of NWA Powerrr from Atlanta. Bennett calls this the greatest single hour of wrestling per week. They tell us that Ken Anderson and Eli Drake will once again face off in an Into The Fire rematch. Also in action...the Rock 'N' Roll Express.

New NWA National champion Aron Stevens, along with the very over Question Mark join Dave Marquez at the interview desk. Crowd boos Stevens heavily. Stevens begins by saying he is a very dangerous man thanks to his grueling karate training, and is the first American to earn a black belt after only three weeks. Stevens taunts the live crowd, and calls himself a fantastic actor along with the likes of Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. He runs down the lineage of the National champions including the Nature Boy Ric Flair. He tells the NWA universe that he will now be addressed as "Shooter Stevens." Marquez asks him if he's for real...he says yes. Stevens and Question Mark say they have their eyes on all of the belts within NWA.

Colt Cabana interrupts. "I will admit...it does say in the record books that you are an NWA National Champion. On paper you hold that title Stevens, but everyone knows who watched the PPV that Aron Stevens was hiding behind a Christmas Tree." Cabana declares that if Stevens didn't have the Question Mark in his corner...he would never be a champion. Stevens says Cabana is no longer a concern for him, and he and Question Mark walk off. Segment ends.

Thunder Rosa walks out next. She tells the people to get to their feet as she introduces Melina. Ashley Vox attacks Rosa from behind! They brawl! Rosa gains the upper-hand and whips Vox into the steel steps. Vox's arm is still banged up from the Into The Fire attack. They go to injure her further but women's champion Allysin Kay and ODB run out to make the save. Rosa and Melina flea as they attend to Vox.

Flashback to Ken Anderson's attack on Eli Drake following their Into The Fire matchup. We're told that their rematch later will be a NO DQ.

Advertisement for the next round of NWA tapings towards the end of January. Coming up later...Marty Scurll addresses his Into The Fire appearance.

Backstage Melina and Thunder Rosa confront Marti Belle for not helping them. Belle says she was told to remain in the back. Melina scoffs as Rosa stares Belle down.

Galli and Bennett tell us that a tournament will commence for the NWA Television championship, with the winner to be determined at their next PPV. Each match will only be 6 minutes and 5 seconds long. If competitors go over that limit...they'll all be eliminated. First bout is a triple-threat qualifier.

Sal Rinauro versus CW Anderson versus Zicky Dice Television Title Qualifier

Pace beings quickly as the men don't have a lot of time. Lots of roll-ups...Dice, Anderson, and Rinauro all knock each other down with a triple-lariat. Dice goes for a double-headbutt but Anderson and Rinauro rock him with punches. Rinauro hits a dropkick and stunner...he runs into a spinebuster from Anderson. Dice goes for a rude awakening...he gets it. Rinauro can't kick out. Dice advances.

Zicky Dice wins by pinfall

Dice immediately goes to the interview desk. He introduces himself to the fans as "Outlandish" Zicky Dice. He says luck didn't get him into the NWA, because everyone is looking at the future Television champion. The Dawsons come out and run Dice off. Zane Dawson says they can't stand the people in Atlanta, and that there truly is a conspiracy going on within the promotion. They say they did all the dirty work for the Wildcards, and were promised title opportunities and money, neither of which they have received. Wildcards run out with steel chairs and the Dawsons flee.

Cut to Marty Scurll's promo following Into The Fire. "So this is the NWA?" Scurll states. He says that everyone keeps asking where he's going to end up. "Everyone seems to know what I'm doing, but the truth is I do whatever the bloody hell I like. If I want to stroll through the NWA and cause some noise...that's exactly what I'm going to do. The National Treasure...Nick Aldis...calls himself the real world's champion. I stared out with Nick in this business, and back earlier this year I gave Nick Aldis the fight of his life, not just his career, but his life. Even though I came up short in that match, I know what's left deep down in my heart...I can beat you Nick. It's a damn crying shame that after everything I've done, after everything I've achieved...I have not become world heavyweight champion." Loud "Marty" chants. "The only thing I'm concentrating on doing is becoming world heavyweight champion. Nick Aldis...I'm here...I'll do it anytime...anywhere. Give me a shot at the NWA world heavyweight championship."

An exclusive interview between Stu Bennett and Scurll is teased for later in the program.

Back to the arena...Eddie Kingston joins Galli and Bennett on the commentary table. They ask for an update on his partner Homicide. Kingston says he'll be fine. Galli and Bennett push for more information but Kingston refuses to give a clear answer.

The NWA tag team champion Rock 'N' Roll Express are out for a tag bout. Their opponents are already in the ring.

Rock 'N' Roll Express versus Zach Mosley/Sean Sims



Gibson and Mosley begin. Back body drop from Gibson. Sims runs in but Morton cuts him off. The Express throw Sims and Mosley into each other and hit a double-school boy pin for a quick win.

Rock 'N' Roll Express win by pinfall

The Express get interviewed by Joe Galli right after. They commend former tag champions like the four-horsemen, Dusty Rhodes/Magnum TA, the Midnight Express and say it's an honor to share accolades with all those teams. They're asked about Nick Aldis. Morton says Aldis proved that he's a great champion, but he's got a long road before he can officially call himself the best of all-time, especially with guys like Harley Race on that list.

The Dawsons come back out. Wildcards are right behind them. They brawl until a commercial.