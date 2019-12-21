As noted before, AEW star Nyla Rose was suspended from AEW on December 5th because of her actions. She had put referee Rick Knox through a table then powerbombed Shanna down on top of the referee.

Tonight on social media, Rose revealed her plans for when she comes back to the company. She wrote about how while Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong were only taking locks of hair, she will be taking the whole head.

Her full tweet, "Y'all gave me the "gift" of a suspension... without pay....over [email protected] and @MeanQueenK may be taking locks of love... but I promise when I get back I'm taking the whole damn head."

Brandi did reply, "Enjoy your holiday."

Below are their tweets:

Y'all gave me the "gift" of a suspension... without pay....over Christmas....????@TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK may be taking locks of love... but I promise when I get back I'm taking the whole damn head! #IsaidwhatIsaid https://t.co/A3fHHbprFl — ????NYLA MF'ing ROSE???? (@NylaRoseBeast) December 22, 2019