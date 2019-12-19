WWE 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan took to Twitter this week with an interesting story on his first appearance for WWE.

Lorcan wrestled the WWE SmackDown tapings back on December 29, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, losing to The Great Khali. Lorcan worked as The Carolina Panther, billed as a local competitor, and wore a jersey from the NFL team with the same name, the Carolina Panthers. The match, which aired on January 1, 2010, lasted about 15 seconds. You can see video from the match above.

Lorcan tweeted a photo from the match and claimed Vince McMahon said he had to wear the Panthers jersey because he was "too jacked." Lorcan also said he almost walked in on current AEW Champion Chris Jericho in the bathroom that day. Jericho did work the show that night, losing a "Beat The Clock" match to current WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The match was a quick squash but Lorcan remembered it differently.

"WWE DEBUT ON JANUARY 1 2010 VS GREAT KHALI WON WITH MY FINISH IN 2 MINUTES ALSO VINCE MCMAHON SAID I HAD TO WEAR A JERSEY CAUSE I WAS TOO JACKED ALSO WALKED IN ON CHRIS JERICHO TAKIN A DUMP EARLIER IN THE DAY THOUGHT HE WAS GONNA CRY WILL NEVER FORGET IT," Lorcan tweeted today.

Lorcan often makes wild tweets like this one, but one fan asked if he had been drinking adult beverages. Lorcan said he hadn't had a sip.

You can see Oney's related tweets below:

WWE DEBUT ON JANUARY 1 2010 VS GREAT KHALI WON WITH MY FINISH IN 2 MINUTES ALSO VINCE MCMAHON SAID I HAD TO WEAR A JERSEY CAUSE I WAS TOO JACKED ALSO WALKED IN ON CHRIS JERICHO TAKIN A DUMP EARLIER IN THE DAY THOUGHT HE WAS GONNA CRY WILL NEVER FORGET IT pic.twitter.com/8Xm9tNLF6W — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019

HAVENT HAD A SIP — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019

1004 — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019

?? — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019

?? — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019