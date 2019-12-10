Soleplier did a meet and greet tonight with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. All fans had to do was bring a new unwrapped toy to meet Jericho for Premier Live's annual Toy Drive. The event lasted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and over 1,000 toys were collected.
Chris Jericho posted on Instagram, "What an INCREDIBLE turnout for the @toys_for_tots_organization signing at @soleplier this evening!! We were able to collect over 1000 toys for underprivileged #Dallas area kids! Thanks to everybody who came to be a part of this killer event and we will see you all tomorrow night at #AEWDynamite! #LeChampion #ToysForTots"
All toys will be given to the children at All Church Home For Kids.
