When Conor McGregor finally returned to the Octagon after facing Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, he did so with a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. Many wondered just how prepared McGregor was for that fight at that time.

Now, with the former two-division UFC champion set to fight for the first time since 2018 when he meets Donald Cerrone next month, some of those same questions are coming out. But, Owen Roddy, McGregor's long-time striking coach, squashed any concerns.

"The training camp is structured way better," Roddy said on MMA Fighting's Eurobash. "The last camp was a bit sporadic. We didn't know what time we were training at. Sometimes it was late at night, sometimes it was early in the morning. For the past couple of months, it's been very regimented."

Roddy added that they are training at "11 and 7 every day." McGregor has not scored an official victory since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in late 2016. He is 21-4 overall in his career with wins over Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz and current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

"I think it's great seeing Conor back enjoying what he's doing," Roddy said. "A hungry, dedicated and motivated Conor McGregor is a scary dude."