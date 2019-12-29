WWE star Peyton Royce decided to do a Q&A on Twitter since it's the last Sunday of 2019,

One of the first questions Petyon was asked, was how she got her name.

She answered, "Well, I got a list of names & the only one I liked was 'Ruby Ryan'. I didn't like Ryan (although I do now) so I tried to come up with another last name which is were I liked Ruby Royce. But I really wanted 'Peyton' so I asked again for that & got them both!"

Peyton revealed that marrying AEW star Shawn Spears was her favorite part of 2019 and someone she would like to wrestle is Tenille Dashwood.

During the Q&A, Petyon also revealed her feelings about the WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Her answer, "She's so awesome. Love Becks, as most do."

Well I got a list of names & the only one I liked was 'Ruby Ryan'. I didn't like Ryan (although I do now) so I tried to come up with another last name which is were I liked Ruby Royce. But I really wanted 'Peyton' so I asked again for that & got them both! ???? — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019

She's so awesome. Love Becks, as most do ?? — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019

Marrying my husband @Perfec10n ?? — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019