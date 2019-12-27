WWE is reportedly headed to Dallas, Texas for the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, and to Seattle, Washington for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that T-Mobile Park will likely be the location for the 2021 Rumble. This is where WrestleMania 19 set a new attendance record in 2003 with 54,097 announced fans in attendance, and is the home to MLB's Seattle Mariners. The report did not state where the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view will be held, but WWE usually holds events at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It was noted that these locations are the clear front runners, if not already official within the company.

The location for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 should be revealed soon as well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that there continues to be rumblings of WrestleMania 37 being held at the new LA Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Inglewood, California Mayor James T. Butts Jr. confirmed earlier this year that the city is a finalist to host WrestleMania in 2021. Las Vegas was also a finalist but Los Angeles/Inglewood has been the favorite for several months, but two other cities were also being considered with Vegas and LA.

City officials reportedly wanted to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021 because they are scheduled to host the NFL Super Bowl in 2022, and they have the feeling that WrestleMania will be the best situation for them to learn about potential issues and work out all of the kinks before hosting the Super Bowl, because WrestleMania draws a large number of tourists. It was reported at the time that WWE officials wanted WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to be held in LA, which would be just months after the Super Bowl, so they can announce an attendance number, for their biggest event of the year, that will beat the attendance number for the NFL's biggest event of the year.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE pay-per-view schedules for 2020 and 2021.