As noted, it was believed that WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton suffered some sort of leg or knee injury during Sunday's live event in Hershey, PA, as he wrestled AJ Styles. The match was stopped and Orton was helped to the back by trainers.

WWE issued an update today and acknowledged unconfirmed reports of the leg injury, and noted that Orton is undergoing a medical evaluation.

Below is the full announcement on Orton:

Randy Orton undergoes medical evaluation following WWE Live Event Amid various unconfirmed reports that Randy Orton sustained a leg injury during a match at WWE's Live Event in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday night, WWE.com has learned that the 13-time World Champion is undergoing a medical evaluation. The extent of any potential injuries suffered by Orton is not yet known.

Stay tuned for updates on Orton's status.