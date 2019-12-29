During tonight's WWE Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Randy Orton reportedly injured his knee.

According to several on Twitter, the injury happened minutes into his match against AJ Styles. He then couldn't finish the match and was helped to the back by officials.

Below are tweets about the injury:

Minutes into his match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton is injured and can't finish. He is now being helped to the back #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/Lr2It5ArRQ — James Crummel (@jamescrummel) December 30, 2019

At the WWE Live event in Hershey right now and a little bit ago Randy Orton got helped to the back by medical with a knee injury. Get well Randy! @RandyOrton#WWE #wwehershey #wweholidaytour — Dominator 2419 - Austin Bryner (@Dominator2419) December 30, 2019

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

A match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton just got stopped for a knee injury to Randy Orton at #WWEHershey. This one might be legit. — Chris Carlen (@ChrisCarlen1) December 30, 2019