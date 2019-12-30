Randy Orton is scheduled to speak on his WWE status during tonight's RAW from Hartford, CT.

As noted, there was some concern over Orton suffering a leg or knee injury while wrestling AJ Styles at Sunday's WWE live event in Hershey, PA. WWE issued an alert this morning, acknowledging the unconfirmed injury reports, and noting that Orton was undergoing a full medical evaluation.

In an update, it was just announced that Orton will address the results of his medical evaluation during tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's RAW, which is the final show of the decade, will take place from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and the wedding of Lana & Bobby Lashley will also take place.

Stay tuned for updates on Orton and tonight's RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.